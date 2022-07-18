High pressure continues to dominate the monsoon pattern this week, with monsoon moisture surging into Arizona today. This is keeping a majority of the state dry, as moisture is too far west, with the exception of isolated mountain storms into this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be meager at best, mainly in the northern and western parts of the state.

With lesser rain chances, heat will be the main story through Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the four corner’s area (mainly including Farmington), the south central Rio Grande Valley, the east central part of the state along I-40 (mainly for Tucumcari), and even here in the Albuquerque metro, with temperatures ranging from 100°-105° in the warned areas. Even hotter temperatures are possible into tomorrow afternoon, up to 108° in the southeastern parts of the state.

This heat and isolated shower potential will stick around through Tuesday, before a backdoor cold front crosses the northeastern part of the state by Tuesday night. This will increase shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon, and continuing through the late week. More moisture and cloud coverage along with rain will keep temperatures a bit more comfortable.