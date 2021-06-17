Heat advisory for some in northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will drift into Arizona over the next few days. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures but it will still be 100° in many areas.
Story continues below
- Local: Streetlights falling along ART route prompt city lawsuit
- New Mexico: State deals with vaccine hesitancy amid trying to reach governor’s vaccination goal
- Government: Silver City police officer locked in jail room with inmate he arrested, sues
- Trending: Study finds New Mexico as the worst state to live in
Late in the weekend, some additional moisture may work into eastern New Mexico supporting some showers by Monday.