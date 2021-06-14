Heat advisories for some across the state

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over the Four Corners will continue to keep temperatures well above average this week. However, the high will allow in more moisture as the week progresses.

Story continues below:

Look for scattered showers to develop each afternoon over the mountain section and into valley areas from northeast to southwest. A better storm crop with less heat looks possible by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES