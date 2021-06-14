Heat advisories for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over the Four Corners will continue to keep temperatures well above average this week. However, the high will allow in more moisture as the week progresses.
Look for scattered showers to develop each afternoon over the mountain section and into valley areas from northeast to southwest. A better storm crop with less heat looks possible by the weekend.