NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is quiet, with fog in the northeast highlands in the Clayton area. Low clouds are blanketing the northeast highlands, and they should clear by mid to late morning. Isolated storms will be possible in the northeast highlands and east of the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening.

There is a chance for severe weather, with one or two storms producing damaging wind, large hail and a tornado. The rest of the state will be dry with hot temperatures, soaring into the upper 90s and 100s for most. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and southwest. Clouds will increase during the evening hours, and virga will be possible in the valley after 6 PM. Virga may produce erratic gusty winds in the valley. Northwest NM and southern Colorado will be breezy today, with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts.