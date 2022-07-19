NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is warm, and Tuesday is going to be another scorcher. Highs will be in the mid 80s, 90s and 100s across the state. Heat advisories will be in effect for all of eastern New Mexico, the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, and south-central NM, including the White Sands area. Skies will be mostly sunny until the late afternoon as storms develop in the mountains.

Storms will move south/southeast off the high terrain, bringing more rain to the northeast highlands and east plains. It will likely be a dry day in the Metro and most of the Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners and southeast plains. There is only a small chance for an isolated shower or storms in these areas.