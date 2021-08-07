Hazy, warm night for northern New Mexico

The dry air arrived for half of New Mexico, unfortunately the smoke and haze has too. Both of these are courtesy of northwest winds signaling a big change for our weekend forecast and beyond. The smoke comes from the dangerous Dixie Fire almost 1,000 miles away. So if you have sensitivities to smoke or have asthma limit time outdoors Sunday. Meanwhile high temperatures soared well into the 90s Saturday! Tucumcari reached 104 degrees, other cities like Roswell hit 100 degrees for the first time since June. The high heat/pool weather continues Sunday through Tuesday with only limited rain chances in the forecast. But a change of winds by Monday begins to increase our monsoon moisture once again.

With the change of winds comes cleaner air as the smoke moves north of our state. Storm chances return each afternoon especially mid to late week. These eventually spread into northern New Mexico by this timeframe as well. Temperatures cool off nearly 10 degrees with the rain threat through mid August.