Hazy skies and dry conditions Monday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mostly clear, but wildfire smoke has moved into the Rio Grande Valley and west part of the state, creating hazy skies and low air quality. Air quality alerts are in effect until 2 p.m. for the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. If you have asthma or underlying health conditions, avoid time outside this morning and midday.

Today will be mostly dry, aside from storms in eastern NM. Storms will pop up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and central mountains, moving east throughout the late afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe, with damaging wind and hail. High pressure will build tomorrow, keeping skies dry Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will also stay very hot all week, thanks to the increasing pressure.

