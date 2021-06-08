Hazier and hotter weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Hazy skies will stick around parts of New Mexico this week as high temperatures continue to climb.
Smoky skies across western and central New Mexico will continue through the end of this week, until winds turn more westerly, when the smoke will shift into the southern part of the state. High pressure will be building over the state too this week, bringing the hottest weather so far this year by the end of the week and through the weekend.
A very small cool down is in store across parts of eastern New Mexico Friday with a weak backdoor cold front. Southeasterly winds return to eastern New Mexico this weekend, bringing isolated rain chances back for some, especially over the high terrain as temperatures remain very hot.