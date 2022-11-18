NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An arctic cold front is pushing through the state this morning, and it has brought in low level moisture. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 am for the central and northeast highlands, east of the central mountain chain. Freezing fog and freezing drizzle have developed in spots from Raton to Clines Corners and Ruidoso during the early morning commute. These types of freezing precipitation and fog can freeze on contact with roads, walkways and railings, creating ice. Use caution, as black ice will be the biggest threat of the morning across eastern New Mexico.

Fog and clouds will stick around in eastern New Mexico for much of the day, and temperatures will be record cold through the afternoon. Most highs will only top out in the 20s and 30s. For areas west of the central mountain chain, including the Metro and Rio Grande Valley, skies will be cloudier today, and temperatures will be very cold as well. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s for most spots.

Saturday morning will be foggy with some freezing fog and wintry mix in southeast New Mexico. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 PM Friday night to midday Saturday for Eddy and southern Lea counties. The rest of the state will see clearing clouds and slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warmer across the state.