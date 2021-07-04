Eric’s Independence Day forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Last night we saw some impressive storms form right over SW Albuquerque. The Sunport received 0.28″ of rain while areas west received closer to one inch of rain with a lightning show for our holiday. We’ll see more late-day scattered storms develop across the state. They may put a damper on your barbeque or picnic plans so maybe have an alternate plan especially late afternoon! Meanwhile, our temps continue warming into the lower 90s. Due to all of the humidity, there will even be a slight heat index with numbers in the mid-90s.

For northwest New Mexico, we’ll be the hottest and driest in the state with highs in the upper 90s. We’ll get a weak cold front late-day Tuesday. This will take away some of our higher heat and humidity for a couple of days before more scattered rain arrives next weekend. So our monsoon pattern continues with hopes for relieving some of the drought conditions across the state.