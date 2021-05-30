Hail, flash floods for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re looking at widespread storms this evening across eastern New Mexico, some turning severe. This means places like Roswell are facing a hail threat as well as flash flooding.

We’ve already seen more than 7 inches of rain the past day north of Tucumcari and 3-5″ in Harding County. There’s also been a confirmed tornado in the far northeastern corner of Union County. The tornado was moving about 25 mph to the southeast near Kenton.

Other than this storm, most of the threats will be confined to damaging winds and hail for Sunday evening. Albuquerque will be facing canyon winds overnight. So expect occasional gusts over 40 mph with the passage of the cold front. Tune into News 13 at 5:30 Sunday evening for a full weather forecast.