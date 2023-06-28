Another round of rain showers and gusty winds will develop again Thursday. Temperatures will trend a degree or two cooler through the end of the week.

Scattered showers and storms have set up from southwest New Mexico to the northeastern part of the state. However, there are less storms that what we’ve seen in previous days. It’s been another hot day across the state too.

Spotty showers will continue in these same areas overnight, with light rain possible Thursday morning. By the afternoon though, another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop. Storms will bring a threat for gusty winds, blowing dust and lightning. Lightning will pose a wildfire threat.

A few isolated storms will be possible again Friday in northeast and far southeast New Mexico, while the rest of the state will see a drier day. A backdoor cold front will begin pushing into eastern New Mexico Friday evening. This will finally bring a temporary end to the stretch of triple-digit temperatures in southeastern New Mexico this weekend. The front will also help to bring more storm chances to the eastern half of the state this weekend and early next week. A few storms will be possible as far west as the Continental Divide.

High pressure is back by the middle of next week which means hotter weather will return once again.