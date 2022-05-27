We’re dealing with some stronger wind gusts this evening from dry thunderstorms, also called virga. Gusts are between 35-40+ mph into the Rio Grande Valley. Outside of some wind and clouds, we’ll remain dry through the overnight and next several days. Dry air continues gripping all of New Mexico which limited any moisture from reaching the ground with the exception of the mountain peaks. Saturday will feature the hottest temps ahead of a cold front later in the weekend. Highs could approach record territory with expected temps reaching well into the 100s for Roswell, middle 90s for Albuquerque, and near 90° for Santa Fe and Taos under mostly sunny skies south and more afternoon cloudcover north.

A powerful storm will then continue emerging from the Pacific Northwest and west giving New Mexico very strong and potentially damaging wind gusts Sunday into Monday. We’ll see very high fire danger all throughout the holiday weekend. One good thing for the fires is that we’ll see cooler temperatures begin reaching the northwest part of our state Sunday. Cooler and more seasonal temps arrive for Memorial Day. It’ll be great backyard barbeque weather expect for the stronger afternoon wind gusts. Rain chances finally return for central and eastern NM mid to late next week.