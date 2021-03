NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow showers are moving into western New Mexico with our next winter storm. The rain and snow will make it into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains during the afternoon and evening, and eventually, rain and snow will spread into northeast New Mexico by the late evening and overnight. Temperatures will be above freezing today so snow will be limited to the mountains, but as temperatures drop overnight, snow will intensify in northern New Mexico.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect through tonight for the northern mountains, and far northeast highlands, including Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Union County. Heavy snow is expected in these areas, along with very strong wind, which could cause blizzard-like conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.