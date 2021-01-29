Gusty winds for parts of New Mexico ahead of storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Scattered light rain showers are moving through southern New Mexico this morning, and there are even some light flurries in the northwest, near the San Juan Mountains. Moisture continues to stream into the state ahead of the next winter storm, so these light showers will remain possible through midday. An area of drier air will move through this afternoon, and the weather looks drier with some peaks of sunshine through partly cloudy skies. Snow and rain will move in from the west late this evening, moving across the state overnight. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in western and northern New Mexico. There will be higher amounts up to around 3-5" possible for spots in the northern mountains. Roads will be slick tomorrow morning.

Winds will become very gusty this afternoon and tonight. A wind advisory will be in effect this afternoon through late tonight for southern NM, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. A high wind warning will go into effect for eastern NM late tonight, lasting through Saturday afternoon, with gusts up to 65 mph.