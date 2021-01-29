Gusty winds for parts of New Mexico ahead of storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system moving in from the west will spread mountain snow and valley snow showers across western and northern New Mexico. Snow accumulations will range from 2″ to 6″ in the mountains with a dusting possible in the metro. Winds will be another big story with this storm. Winds topping 70 mph will be possible across the east overnight and Saturday. The storm will clear the state by Saturday afternoon.
