Gusty conditions continue across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon across the state. Northwesterly winds will gust to around 30-45 mph in northwest and central New Mexico. Albuquerque will see winds up to around 35 mph this afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico today, cooling the northeast highlands by around ten degrees. The rest of the state will see similar temperatures to yesterday.

Tomorrow will be sunnier, and northern New Mexico will be windy again. Temperatures will cool a few degrees in most places. On Saturday, the next minor system will move through New Mexico, bringing a chance for flurries to the north, and breezy winds for all.

(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

