ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mild and quiet across the state. Moisture has moved into the area, at the surface level, and aloft. Skies are mostly cloudy, but they will start to clear from west to east today as drier air moves into New Mexico from Arizona. The dry air and breezy winds will lead to high fire danger, and red flag warnings will be issued Wednesday afternoon and evening across all of western and central NM, including the Metro. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15-30 and gusts to 35-40 mph.

The battle of current moist air and incoming dry air will lead to a dry line setting up in eastern NM. Storms will pop up in the mountains and east plains along the dry line Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms will develop between noon and 3 pm. Storms will move east to the state line. A couple of storms may become strong or severe, with threats of damaging wind, hail, heavy downpours and lightning. The lightning will contribute to the wildfire threat, as lightning from storms could start new fires.