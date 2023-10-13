Quiet weather will bring green flags for the rest of this year’s Balloon Fiesta. High clouds will move in Saturday morning, but will clear out during the solar eclipse.

After a windy last couple of days, the winds relaxed last night and gave way to a beautiful Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension Friday morning. Temperatures this morning were cold, with parts of the state seeing their first freeze of the season. Albuquerque dropped into the 30s for the first time since late April. Winds have remained light all day for most of New Mexico, with cooler temperatures for many.

Winds will stay light for Saturday morning’s Mass Ascension when a box pattern may set up once again. Some high, cirrus clouds will pass across the state on Saturday morning during the Annular Solar Eclipse. These should clear out of the Albuquerque area right in time for the peak eclipse! Temperatures will start a warming trend Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain light to calm through the rest of the weekend, with another green flag expected for the last Mass Ascension of this year’s Balloon Fiesta Sunday morning.

High pressure will build over New Mexico on Monday, bringing even warmer temperatures. Warmer than average temperatures will continue into the middle of next week with quiet conditions. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing cooler air again by the end of next week.