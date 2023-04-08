Good morning everyone! We’re waking up to seasonably cool temperatures to start the holiday weekend. Temps are below freezing in parts of northern New Mexico. It’ll be a great afternoon with temps climbing into the lower 70s in Albuquerque and middle to upper 70s south. We’ll have some increasing clouds throughout the day over the Four Corners and into central NM. Some lighter showers or virga is possible later in the day, mainly for the higher terrain. Some of these showers could briefly pick up the winds and create some gusty conditions in spots. Otherwise, it’ll be a perfect weekend with warm springtime temperatures.

Easter Sunday, the clouds clear away from west to east. We’ll only have shower chances far east near the Texas border, while the rest of the state enjoys sunny skies. Temperatures climb above average with highs in the middle to upper 60s north, middle 70s central, and near 80° south. A ridge of high pressure builds into the state later this weekend, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. It’ll be the warmest weather so far this year. The winds begin strengthening midweek ahead of our next scraper storm. Impacts will be much less widespread and severe than this week’s storm. Temperatures cool off closer to average later in the forecast.