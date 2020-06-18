Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Wildfire smoke settles into New Mexico overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke from wildfires in Arizona is settling into the state overnight. Warm weather continues through the weekend.

Westerly winds tonight will bring in smoke from wildfires burning in Arizona, specifically northeast of Phoenix. Smoke will settle into the state overnight as winds become calm. The Albuquerque metro and other areas in the Rio Grande Valley and low lying locations could be dealing with hazardous air quality Thursday morning.

Dry air will stick around across most of the state through the weekend, with the exception of northeastern New Mexico where a moist backdoor cold front will move into Thursday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible across this area through next week. Meanwhile, scorching hot temperatures will settle in by early next week across all of New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss