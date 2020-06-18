Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Smoke from wildfires in Arizona is settling into the state overnight. Warm weather continues through the weekend.

Westerly winds tonight will bring in smoke from wildfires burning in Arizona, specifically northeast of Phoenix. Smoke will settle into the state overnight as winds become calm. The Albuquerque metro and other areas in the Rio Grande Valley and low lying locations could be dealing with hazardous air quality Thursday morning.

Dry air will stick around across most of the state through the weekend, with the exception of northeastern New Mexico where a moist backdoor cold front will move into Thursday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible across this area through next week. Meanwhile, scorching hot temperatures will settle in by early next week across all of New Mexico.