Snow on the way for parts of New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns to finish the week, but snow is on the way for some this weekend. A ridge of high pressure is building over New Mexico again, keeping quiet conditions across the state this afternoon. This will also bring in warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday, despite an increase in cloud cover Friday afternoon.

Our next storm system will move into New Mexico this weekend. Some uncertainty remains with track of the upper level low however, and this will play a big role in the snow potential, across the southeastern part of the state. As of right now, there is good confidence of snow across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico this weekend, but the bigger question is the potential for snow along the central mountain chain and south of I-40 in eastern New Mexico. Higher confidence with this storm will come in the next couple of days.

Temperatures will be cooler in the wake of this storm statewide, hovering around average for this time of year again by the beginning of next week.

Read Next: