Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler weather sticks around into the New Year.

Precipitation is ending across southeastern New Mexico as cold temperatures settle in by Thursday morning. By the afternoon, high temperatures will hover around or slightly below average for this time of year as cloud cover will increase across the western and eastern parts of the state. A storm system will pass south of New Mexico Friday, which unfortunately will not bring us much moisture, other than some very light snow along the Continental Divide in western New Mexico. The cool air will stick around into New Year’s Day.

A warming trend will commence this weekend though as sunny and dry weather will return statewide. The warmer than average temperatures will continue to for most into early next week.

