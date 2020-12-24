Warmer and quieter going into Christmas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds die down tonight, but some of the coldest temperatures this winter are in store tomorrow morning. Warmer for Christmas Day.
The relentless wind today is dying down tonight as some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in by tomorrow morning. Winds will be much lighter for Christmas Eve as temperatures already begin a warming trend. Quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as high temperatures hover around average for this time of year. Even warmer weather moves in for the weekend.
Unsettled weather returns early next week as a storm system approaches New Mexico by Monday. Still too early for any details, but it does appear chances for rain and snow return to the forecast through Wednesday.
Latest News
- Santa Fe city facilities, transit adjusts hours for upcoming holiday
- Operation Legend makes over 6,000 federal arrests, 167 in Albuquerque
- Sports Desk: Ray Birmingham wins 2020 Keeper of The Game award
- Rio Rancho’s Unser expansion project set to begin Jan. 4
- Burglar steals antlers, antique gun and more from Four Corners home