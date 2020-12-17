Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Light snow chances for northern mountains, winds pick up Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak storm will bring snow chances along the Colorado state line and breezy winds statewide Friday.

Another calm and relatively quiet day is on tap for Thursday, with occasionally breezy conditions east of the central mountains. A quick storm system will pass through Colorado Thursday night into Friday. It will bring a chance for light snow to the northern mountains, especially near the Colorado state line with a dusting to a couple of inches possible. The rest of the state will remain dry, but winds will pick up Friday with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Quieter weather returns for the weekend as temperatures cool slightly on Saturday thanks to the previous days storm. However, above average temperatures return statewide next week.

