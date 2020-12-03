Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of the coldest air of the season on the way the next couple of nights.

Snow is tapering off now across New Mexico after a nice surprise of heavy snow that fell through parts of the metro this morning. Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way tonight, with some of the coldest air of the season. A warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon though thanks to the return of sunnier and drier weather. By Friday, afternoon high temperatures will be back to near and above average for this time of year.

The weather will remain quiet through the weekend as temperatures continue their warming trend. All of New Mexico will hang onto dry weather and above average temperatures through the first half of next week.

