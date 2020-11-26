Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues into Thanksgiving, but another storm system Friday will bring a chance for light rain and snow to central New Mexico.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain above average for this time of year Thanksgiving Day as high pressure will keep sunny and dry conditions around in the state. However, a storm system will move into New Mexico by Friday morning bringing a chance for light rain and snow to a wide area along the I-40 corridor through early Saturday morning. A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro as well, but no travel impacts are expected. Better precipitation chances are likely across the high terrain of northern and central New Mexico.

This storm will also bring windy weather to parts of central New Mexico and the I-40 corridor Friday, with wind gusts around 40 mph. Colder air will filter in as well to wrap up the week, and will linger into Saturday.

Warmer weather returns again by Sunday, but another backdoor cold front will slide through the state Sunday evening. Temperatures will hover around average for this time of year through the first half of next week.

Latest News