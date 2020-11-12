Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More seasonal temperatures return Thursday across New Mexico. Another backdoor cold front will move across the east Thursday night.

Winds may pick up overnight on the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to Raton and Springer with a strengthening upper level wind over the northern mountains. Regardless, another cold night is on the way across New Mexico with many dropping to near and below freezing.

Temperatures continue to warm into Thursday with afternoon highs closer to normal for this time of year. A cold front begins to move into northeastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon and will push south through Thursday night. This will bring cooler temperatures for Friday across the east, but those in western New Mexico will continue to warm through the weekend.

A storm system will move in over the weekend, bringing breezy and windy weather across the state. Unfortunately it does not look to bring much, if anything, in terms of precipitation. Temperatures continue to warm through next week.