Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Big drop in temperatures Thursday with a cold front tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong cold front tonight brings a big drop in temperatures Thursday, especially across eastern New Mexico.

Record high temperatures were broken this afternoon across most of New Mexico. The critical fire danger from earlier today as ended after winds have died down tonight and temperatures have cooled off.

A strong cold front is starting to move into northeastern New Mexico tonight, and will bring wind gusts up to 50 mph along the front. Blowing dust may also be possible along the cold front tonight. Temperatures will be as much as 35° cooler across eastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon, but taking until Thursday night for the coldest of the air to spill into the Rio Grande Valley. Areas in northern New Mexico that haven’t seen their first freeze will likely see it Friday morning.

Warmer weather will return again this weekend ahead of another cold front early next week bringing another round of cooler weather next week.

