Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Warmer and dry weather will continue across New Mexico, ahead of a storm system moving in late this weekend.

Our stretch of warm, October weather will continue into Saturday. Near record heat will be possible for some into the end of the week as well. With clear skies at night and very dry air in place, we will also continue to see large temperature swings between morning lows and afternoon highs.

There are some changes on the way this weekend. Breezier wind will start to pick up on Saturday, but the main event will be Sunday. Strong winds Sunday afternoon will accompany a cold front that will move from west to east across New Mexico. This will bring some cooler weather to start next week, and some of the coldest so far this season for some. Still big questions though with the precipitation chances. If we see anything at all, there will be a chance for light rain and light snow across the northern mountains.