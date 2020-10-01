Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

A weak backdoor cold front moves in overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak backdoor cold front will push in overnight bringing a breezy canyon wind into Thursday, but don’t expect a large drop in temperatures.

Even warmer weather has returned to New Mexico this afternoon with high temperatures 5°-15° above normal for this time of year. A cold front is moving into northeastern New Mexico. This is also bringing in smoke from wildfires in Colorado to the northeastern part of the state and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain’s. This front will bring a breezy canyon wind into Santa Fe and Albuquerque tonight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

High temperatures will be about 5°-20° cooler Thursday, with the biggest temperatures drops in eastern New Mexico. Warmer weather returns through Saturday, ahead of another backdoor front Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss