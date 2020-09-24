Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Record heat possible by the end of the week

Record heat will be possible across New Mexico Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will continue to build over New Mexico heading into the end of the week. With high pressure shifting just to the west on Friday and Saturday, record and near-record high temperatures will be possible across New Mexico. A weak backdoor front will cool temperatures off a couple of degrees on Sunday, with a better backdoor front on Monday night dropping temperatures even more into the middle of the week; mostly closer to normal for this time of year. The Monday front will remain dry, unfortunately, with a majority of the state remains dry after Wednesday.

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

