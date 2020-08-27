Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Record and near record high temperatures return Thursday with isolated storm chances.
High pressure continues its hold on our weather in New Mexico with warm temperatures and isolated storm chances, especially over the higher terrain. The upper level high will slowly drift over southern New Mexico by the end of this week, keeping record and near record heat around, and will also bring a chance for isolated showers to northeastern New Mexico as storm direction will shift. A weak back door cold front will bring some temperature relief in by this weekend elsewhere.