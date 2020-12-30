Grant’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front brings snow chances to southeastern New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front is sliding south across New Mexico this morning, bringing a chance for light snow for southeastern New Mexico, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected other than a dusting, but a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Otero County. Breezy winds are also following behind this front. Most of the state will remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound slightly into the New Year as a slight chance for snow returns to the highest terrain of northern and western New Mexico, but only light snow accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb back above average statewide by the weekend.

