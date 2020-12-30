Grant’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front brings snow chances to southeastern New Mexico. 

A backdoor cold front is sliding south across New Mexico this morning, bringing a chance for light snow for southeastern New Mexico, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected other than a dusting, but a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Otero County. Breezy winds are also following behind this front. Most of the state will remain dry Wednesday afternoon. 

Temperatures rebound slightly into the New Year as a slight chance for snow returns to the highest terrain of northern and western New Mexico, but only light snow accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb back above average statewide by the weekend.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery