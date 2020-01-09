Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Snow chances move into New Mexico starting late Thursday and continues through the day on Friday. Bitterly cold temperatures will settle in by Saturday morning.

As our next storm system approaches the state Thursday, winds will be breezy across the state again as temperatures slowly start falling. Snow will develop across western and northwestern New Mexico late Thursday. Snow chances will spread to the Rio Grande Valley late Thursday into early Friday morning. The biggest travel concerns will be along the continental divide. Only a couple inches of snow expected across the northern mountains and the Gila through Friday.

Behind the snow, bitterly cold temperatures will settle in Friday night with a wind chill making it feel 5°-10° colder. Warmer weather returns next week.