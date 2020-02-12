Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Quieter weather has settled in across New Mexico today. A weak scraper system and backdoor cold front will keep spotty snow chances across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico into tomorrow morning.

A dusting of snow up to 2″-4″ possible across parts of the northern mountains, with lighter amounts across parts of northeastern New Mexico overnight. We will continue to see warmer weather into the weekend with high temperatures climbing back above average for many areas.

It looks like it’s going to be another active week next week, starting Monday and Tuesday with snow chances across the northern mountains and east slopes of the central mountains too. Another storm system will again move in the middle of next week that may bring more widespread rain and snow chances again.