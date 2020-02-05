Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Another cold night on the way across New Mexico, after the coldest weather of the season this morning. Temperatures are on a warming trend into the weekend, but another storm system will move into the state early next week.

Temperatures will be climbing as much as 20° to 40° from today through Friday. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon through the rest of this week. A cold front across the east will briefly drop temperatures for Saturday afternoon, but they will quickly warm again on Sunday.

Another chance at widespread rain and snow will move in early next week, but this storm system will be warmer than the latest one, keeping the snow level to the higher terrain.