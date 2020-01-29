Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Scattered light snow and rain will continue across parts of the state overnight, spreading into southeastern New Mexico early Thursday morning. A dusting of snow may be possible across that part of the state heading out the door tomorrow, but no travel problems are expected. Watch for icy bridges and overpasses though.

Another isolated chance for snow showers will be possible across the central mountain chain late Thursday into Friday, but little to no accumulation is expected as a weak cool front sweeps across the state from the north.

Temperatures warm into the weekend, with highs climbing as much as 10° to 25° from today into Sunday.

Another storm system moves in early next week, once again bringing scattered chances for rain and snow, and much colder temperatures by Tuesday.