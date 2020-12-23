Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer and quieter into Christmas

Winds die down this evening, but some of the coldest temperatures this winter are in store tomorrow morning. Warmer for Christmas Day.

The relentless wind today will die down overnight as the some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in by tomorrow morning. Winds will be much lighter for Christmas Eve as temperatures already begin a warming trend. Quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as high temperatures hover around average for this time of year. Even warmer weather moves in for the weekend.

Unsettled weather returns early next week as a storm system approaches New Mexico by Monday. Still too early for any details, but it does appear chances for rain and snow return to the forecast through Wednesday.

