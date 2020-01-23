Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Skies will continue to clear overnight and winds will slowly die down by morning. Temperatures will continue to warm for most into the weekend.

Areas of fog will be possible overnight in valley areas of northern and western New Mexico. Temperatures below freezing may cause some freezing fog, so watch for some slick spots tomorrow morning.

A backdoor cold front east tonight will drop temperatures a couple degrees for Thursday, but everyone will continue a warming trend as we head through this weekend.

Another storm is on the horizon early next week that will bring chances for rain and snow back to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado early next week.