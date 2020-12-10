Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow moves into New Mexico Thursday. Heaviest snowfall expected across the western and northern mountains where 6-12″ will be possible.

A storm system moves across New Mexico on Thursday, bringing rain and high elevation snow to southwestern New Mexico early in the morning, and spreading northeastward across most of the state through the day. Snow levels drop Thursday night as snow chances will increase in coverage and intensity for areas in northern New Mexico. Locations above 7,500′ could see as much as 6″ to 12″ of snowfall. Snow chances will continue through the day on Friday, before tapering off early Saturday morning. Minor to moderate travel impacts will be likely across this part of the state starting Thursday night.

In the Albuquerque metro, this will mostly be a much-needed rain event. Light snow mixed in with rain will be possible Thursday morning and again Friday morning as temperatures hover around freezing. Another chance for light snow will be possible early Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations are likely in the east mountains, where travel impacts may be possible by Thursday night as well.

Temperatures turn even colder on Saturday as the storm systems exit the state, but warmer weather will return into early next week.