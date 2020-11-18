Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Record warmth will return Thursday across New Mexico ahead of a storm system that will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for light rain and mountain snow to northern New Mexico.

Record high temperatures were set across New Mexico this afternoon, including Albuquerque. More record warmth is on the way for Thursday as temperatures will peak tomorrow across the state, before cooling off a few degrees Friday due to an increase in cloud cover.

Moisture will move into New Mexico Thursday night creating the cloud cover for Friday. An isolated shower and thunderstorm may be possible across northwestern New Mexico Friday afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will move into New Mexico on Saturday. By Saturday morning, there will be a chance for snow across the San Juan Mountains and light rain into southern Colorado. This will spread into northern New Mexico through Saturday, however any accumulations will be very light, and the snow potential will mainly stay to the very highest peaks.

A Pacific cold front will move in with this storm system as well through Saturday, cooling off temperatures for the first half of the weekend. A backdoor cold front will cool the eastern half of the state off even more Sunday into Monday, with the cooler air also spilling into the Rio Grande Valley through the mountain gaps on Sunday.

Another chance at light rain and northern mountain snow will be possible Monday as a storm system develops over the Rocky Mountains, but does not look very impressive right now.