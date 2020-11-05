Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Near record heat continues into the end of this week ahead of a weekend storm system that will bring snow to parts of norther, western and central New Mexico.

Temperatures continue to stay well above normal for this time of year across New Mexico with more near record heat expected Thursday afternoon. Windier weather is expected in southern New Mexico Thursday as well, bringing an elevated fire danger for this part of the state. An increase in moisture across the state will bring in more cloud cover for Friday, keeping temperatures a couple degrees cooler ahead of a weekend storm system.

Two storms will move into New Mexico over the weekend. The first storm moves in on Saturday bringing widespread wind gusts around 50 mph. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across western, northern and central New Mexico. Fast moving storms will be capable of 65 mph wind gusts. Snow levels will remain high, mainly across the northern mountains into southern Colorado. A cold front sweeps across the state Saturday night, dropping temperatures into early next week.

Many will stay quiet, but breezy on Sunday as we sit between the two storm systems. The second one moves in Sunday night, once again spreading precipitation across western, northern and central New Mexico. However, with colder temperatures that are expected to fall through the day on Monday, rain chances will switch over to snow all the way down to 6,000′ by Monday night. Light snow will be possible in the Albuquerque area Monday evening, but not expected any travel problems in the metro or across New Mexico.

Lingering snow will be possible in far northeastern New Mexico early Tuesday morning, but drier weather will return as temperatures slowly warm up.