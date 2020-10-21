Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

More record and near record heat returns Thursday ahead of a strong cold front Thursday night. Watching the set up for rain and snow across New Mexico early next week.

Near record and record high temperatures are on the way yet again Thursday. Winds will be picking up in the afternoon as well, mainly east of the central mountains and down I-40 where 40 mph wind gusts will be possible. Combined with very low relative humidity, a critical fire danger will set up across northeastern New Mexico Thursday. A strong cold front will move in Thursday night, ushering in much cooler temperatures across the eastern half of the state, with some of that cooler air spilling into the Rio Grande Valley for Friday afternoon.

Another quick warmup is on the way for Saturday, with more near record heat in store for the state. However, a big pattern change is on the way starting Sunday. Southwesterly winds will bring in subtropical moisture into New Mexico ahead of an approaching storm system. This will bring a chance for rain to the northern mountains on Sunday. However, as the storm system arrives into Monday, snow and rain chances will overtake parts of the state. There are still big questions with the timing and placement of this storm system, but there is good agreement that parts of New Mexico, especially the northern and eastern parts of the state will be seeing chances for rain and snow, with everyone experiencing some sharply colder weather.