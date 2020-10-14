Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A strong cold front tonight will bring a big drop in temperatures Thursday, especially across eastern New Mexico.

Winds have picked up across New Mexico this afternoon, with Clines Corners measuring gusts over 55 mph today. Record high temperatures have also been broken this afternoon across the state. The critical fire danger will taper off tonight once the winds die down and temperatures cool off.

A strong cold front will slide south across eastern New Mexico overnight, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph along the front. Blowing dust may also be possible along the cold front tonight. Temperatures will be as much as 35° cooler across eastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon, but taking until Thursday night for the coldest of the air to spill into the Rio Grande Valley. Areas in northern New Mexico that haven’t seen their first freeze will likely see it Friday morning.

Warmer weather will return again this weekend ahead of another cold front early next week bringing another round of cooler weather next week.