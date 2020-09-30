Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A weak backdoor cold front will push in overnight bringing a breezy canyon wind into Thursday, but don’t expect a large drop in temperatures.

Even warmer weather has returned to New Mexico this afternoon with high temperatures 5°-15° above normal for this time of year. A cold front is moving into northeastern New Mexico. This is also bringing in smoke from wildfires in Colorado to the northeastern part of the state and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain’s. This front will bring a breezy canyon wind into Santa Fe and Albuquerque tonight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

High temperatures will be about 5°-20° cooler Thursday, with the biggest temperatures drops in eastern New Mexico. Warmer weather returns through Saturday, ahead of another backdoor front Saturday night.