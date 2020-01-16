Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A winter storm moves into New Mexico overnight. Heavy snow will fall across the northern mountains and the east mountains area. Snow will all be possible in Albuquerque Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Thursday morning along I-40 and northward as a winter storm moves into the state. Over a foot of snow in the higher terrain of the northern mountains and east mountains Thursday into Friday. A dusting to a couple inches of snow is expected tomorrow morning around Albuquerque before switching over to rain in the afternoon. Light ice accumulations will be possible tonight and Thursday night across east-central New Mexico.

Watch for dangerous travel conditions along I-40 through New Mexico, and I-25 from La Bajada to Raton, and especially highways through the northern mountains. Winds will pick up for Friday, gusting to as high as 60-65 mph.

Rain and snow will taper off by Friday afternoon as temperatures warm in the metro back to around 50°. Staying dry and mild this weekend.