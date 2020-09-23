Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Record heat will be possible across New Mexico Friday and Saturday.

Isolated showers have developed today again mainly over the Sangre de Cristo mountains, and the Gila and Sacramento’s in southern New Mexico. Showers are moving to the southeast, bringing lower elevation locations a chance for rain through late this evening. Gusty winds will also be possible with virga.

High pressure will continue to build over New Mexico heading into the end of the week. With that high pressure shifting just to the west on Friday and Saturday, record and near record high temperatures will be possible across New Mexico. A weak backdoor front will cool temperatures off a couple degrees on Sunday, with a better backdoor front on Monday night dropping temperatures even more into the middle of the week; mostly closer to normal for this time of year. The Monday front will remain dry unfortunately, with a majority of the state remaining dry after today.