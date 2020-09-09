Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Record cold continues into Thursday, with more rain and snow moving into parts of New Mexico overnight.

Snow and rain tapered off this afternoon for most of New Mexico and southern Colorado, however more rain will be developing into this evening and overnight. This will bring back the chance for rain into the metro and snow up in the northern mountains where Winter Storm Warnings have been extended through 9 AM Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect this evening through Thursday morning for the metro as the East Canyon wind picks up again. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds will be lighter Thursday afternoon.

Another record cold day is on tap for Thursday morning and afternoon, but drier air aloft will begin to cut off rain and snow chances across the state Thursday afternoon and Friday. This drier air will bring in more sunshine and warmer weather by the weekend.