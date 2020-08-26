Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Not many changes are expected in the weather today. Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains during the early afternoon, moving south/southwest through the evening. Albuquerque may see one or two showers and storms during the evening. Santa Fe will have a chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. Eastern and southern New Mexico will stay dry all day. The monsoon pattern will stay the same Thursday, so expected the same areas to see showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

Temperatures will be hot, climbing back into the 90s for most. Temps will warm up gradually by Friday, with some spots, like Roswell, back in record territory.