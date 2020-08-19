Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Record and near record heat will continue across northwestern New Mexico with scattered storm chances across the mountains.

An area of strong high pressure continues across the Great Basin west of New Mexico. This will continue to bring record and near record heat to the western and central parts of the state through Friday. Some mid level moisture is still trapped under the high too, keeping scattered showers and storms around through the weekend. Rain chances will mainly favor the high terrain of northern and western New Mexico and the central mountain chain, but a couple strong storms be possible in the northeastern plains yet again Thursday afternoon.

Next week temperatures will cool only a few degrees, staying well above normal for this time of year. High pressure will move over New Mexico, and likely keep the chance for rain limited to the high terrain.